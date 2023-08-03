×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

DUT students protest NSFAS eZaga scheme

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 03 August 2023 - 15:55
Dozens of Durban University of Technology students protested outside the Ritson Road campus on Thursday.
Dozens of Durban University of Technology students protested outside the Ritson Road campus on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Dozens of students affiliated to the EFF student command protested outside the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) Steve Biko campus on Thursday, accusing management of not coming down hard on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The student wing’s deputy chairperson Thando Magagula said their pleas for management to intervene in the introduction of the online banking system eZaga for NSFAS students fell on deaf ears.

“The system does not have capacity to service the students of DUT. That is why we [have] these problems,’’ said Magagula.

On Monday their branch received an “uninspiring response” from management after last month’s protests.

In the response, seen by TimesLIVE, the university said most students finalised their registration with eZaga and are waiting for the allowances.

It said those found to have dual funding were defunded and while eZaga representatives are on campus they have power over eZaga challenges.

Students aligned with the EFF student command protested outside the Durban University of Technology on Thursday.
Students aligned with the EFF student command protested outside the Durban University of Technology on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The students burnt tyres before the arrival of police officers.

“The management has been arrogant about this. Some students have not received their allowance. Others are receiving it in small tranches,” said Magagula.

More than 17,000 students rely on the funding scheme.

“Our students are hungry and can’t attend lectures. What we have done today [Thursday] has been peaceful,” said Magagula.

The DUT didn't respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...