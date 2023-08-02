The vehicles cost R138m, though only the 21 that had already been licensed by the provincial department of transport present during the unveiling.
This comes a year after the resolution to purchase the water tankers was taken by members of the city’s executive committee, which was initially estimated to cost R123m.
Kaunda said the delay in procuring the vehicles was partly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“Most of the automotive industries buy some material from Ukraine and some from Russia, so what has been happening there has impacted us negatively. There has been some delays, but those delays have been dealt with.”
They are expected to be dispatched to some of the areas still experiencing water challenges, including the northern townships of KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Inanda and some parts of Lindelani as well as areas in the south of the city, such as Umlazi and Ngonyameni.
Kaunda said they were trying to provide permanent solutions to the affected areas.
“We are fixing the areas where water infrastructure was affected. We are working on putting a permanent intervention after the fire in Ntuzuma pump station, which will reduce the outages in the area.”
“We have decided to unblock some of the lines in the south by ensuring that we remove some of the section in Umlazi to source water from Isipingo and Woodlands so we can supply those communities adequately. Things are in motion and we are happy with the progress that we’re making.”
Wat-er lot of tankers I got, eThekwini mayor gushes
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
eThekwini municipality has added more than 80 vehicles to its fleet to cut down rental fees and alleviate supply challenges in the city.
The fleet is made up of 55 mobile water tankers and 30 tractors at a combined cost of R166m.
Speaking during the unveiling of the fleet on Wednesday, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said this was part of the city’s efforts to build its internal capacity and move away from outsourcing.
“We've been having challenges of water tankers, where we outsourced more than 55 from private service providers, so we took a resolution that we need to buy our own machinery, which will reach any terrain because there had been complaints that some of them were unable to reach difficult terrains.”
He said the procurement of these water tankers would significantly reduce the more than R100m a year that the city was spending on private water tankers.
“We’ve been spending more than R100m to hire water tankers per annum because they were charging us based on the mileage they had to cover. So we will reduce that cost now because we will no longer be outsourcing, unless there is an absolute need. For now we think we will be able to manage the areas which are experiencing water challengers with our own capacity.”
Ramaphosa hails Mchunu's pace in attending to water and sanitation projects
The vehicles cost R138m, though only the 21 that had already been licensed by the provincial department of transport present during the unveiling.
This comes a year after the resolution to purchase the water tankers was taken by members of the city’s executive committee, which was initially estimated to cost R123m.
Kaunda said the delay in procuring the vehicles was partly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“Most of the automotive industries buy some material from Ukraine and some from Russia, so what has been happening there has impacted us negatively. There has been some delays, but those delays have been dealt with.”
They are expected to be dispatched to some of the areas still experiencing water challenges, including the northern townships of KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Inanda and some parts of Lindelani as well as areas in the south of the city, such as Umlazi and Ngonyameni.
Kaunda said they were trying to provide permanent solutions to the affected areas.
“We are fixing the areas where water infrastructure was affected. We are working on putting a permanent intervention after the fire in Ntuzuma pump station, which will reduce the outages in the area.”
“We have decided to unblock some of the lines in the south by ensuring that we remove some of the section in Umlazi to source water from Isipingo and Woodlands so we can supply those communities adequately. Things are in motion and we are happy with the progress that we’re making.”
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The water tankers are installed with smart cameras that give a view of the entire vehicle to mitigate some of the identified risks, including the stealing of diesel, and also help the city monitor their whereabouts and activities.
Along with the water tankers, the city also spent R28m on 30 tractors for the parks and recreation department, 10 of which were present for the unveiling.
“We have also decided to buy these machinery for the areas where people have been raising lots of concerns about overgrown vegetation and sports fields that are not being maintained in the manner that is being envisaged.
“We are still procuring other grass cutters and other machines required by PRC to ensure that we’re more responsive to the residents of eThekwini”
The procurement of equipment is part of an ongoing effort to ensure continuity while the city attends to the damage caused by numerous disasters in the city over the years, Kaunda said.
“Last year we also delivered DSW machinery which has assisted us to improve in terms of cleaning the city. There may be challenges, but there is improvement in how the city used to look, especially in the CBD. We will be adding buses towards the end of the year to replace the old fleet.”
“We buy these machinery to guarantee services because people are paying rates, they must see their city being cleaned, water delivered on time with vehicles that are able to meet any terrain. We’ve been trying to manoeuvre out of all the disasters and catastrophic incidents that we’ve been having, but we’re also applying a balancing act to ensure business continuity in between all that.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos