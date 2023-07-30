The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is mourning the loss of its eThekwini municipality's ward nine councillor, Pearl Msomi, who died at a hospital on Saturday.
DA leader Francois Rodgers said they were saddened by the loss of the councillor who he described as having been an asset to the party. “We would like to extend our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” said Rodgers.
The ward incorporates parts of Molweni and Waterfall in the outer west of Durban.
He credited Msomi's dedication to the party which ensured the DA was able to snatch the ward from the ANC during the 2021 local government elections.
“Since winning the ward Pearl and her family have had to endure threats on her home, yet she remained resolute to the cause, a remarkable sign of strength and commitment. Lala ngoxolo Phingoshe,” said Rodgers.
TimesLIVE
DA mourns Molweni councillor Pearl Msomi
Image: Supplied/DA
