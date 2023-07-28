×

South Africa

Seven people shot in Durban CBD

By TIMESLIVE - 28 July 2023 - 20:24
Paramedics responded to multiple shootings in the Durban CBD on Friday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics responded to reports of multiple shootings in the Durban CBD on Friday where they found seven wounded people.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to calls received just after 3.30pm.

“ Paramedics found chaos. Seven people had been shot and left lying on the road. More ambulances were dispatched to assist with the mass casualty scene.”

He said the injuries ranged from minor to moderate. The wounded were stabilised and transferred to hospital.

Police, who were on scene, are yet to issue a statement.

TimesLIVE

