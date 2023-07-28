SA tourism show strong recovery as visitors numbers soar

SA’s tourism sector has exhibited a strong recovery rate with over four million tourist arrivals recorded in the first half of 2023.
This is according to the latest data from Statistic SA, which shows significant increase from over two million tourist arrivals between January and June 2022.
According to tourism ministry spokesperson Zara Nicholson, the total number of tourist arrivals to SA between January and June 2023 showed a sizable 78.2% surge in the first half of the year when compared to the same period in 2022.
“There has also been a substantial increase across all regions in the same period. Although the current growth demonstrates signs of recovery, we are still operating at 80% of our pre-pandemic capacity. In 2019 SA welcomed more than five million tourists between January and June,” said Nicholson.
Nicholson said Africa continues to bring the largest share of tourist arrivals to the country.
“A total of 3,083,583 tourists that arrived in SA between January and June 2023 came from the rest of the African continent. This is a 79.9% increase when compared to the same period last year when South Africa welcomed 1,714,501 visitors from this region. We are pleased with the number of visitors that our country continues to receive from the rest of the African continent,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson said the statistics are a statement to their marketing efforts.
“Africa remains a key source market for us, and we are committed to collaborating as a tourism sector to make sure we welcome visitors from this region and that we cater for their needs and preferences,” added Nicholson.
Europe, the largest source of visitors outside Africa, also experienced solid growth from 356,352 to 594,388 visitors when compared to the same period in 2022.
The statistics also showed that SA welcomed more visitors from other parts of the world, with arrivals from the Australasia region recording an increase of 50,882 visitors compared to 21,108 in the same period last year. The continent of Asia almost doubled its figures from 47,912 to 95,596 visitors.
North America, Central and South America and the Middle East also demonstrated strong growth trends with rates of 70.6%, 74.4% and 75.8% respectively.
“These robust figures showcase SA’s charm and attractiveness as well as the work that we are doing in marketing SA as a tourist destination of choice. The substantial increase, particularly from Australasia and Asia, underlines and reflects the global trend towards post-pandemic travel recovery,” said Nicholson.
She also added that this is hugely welcomed as the sector contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
“The latest statistics by Stats SA is evidence that the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan has gained traction and is contributing to sustained, accelerated economic growth. We are growing stronger each day and we are determined to pass pre-Covid-19 arrival numbers,” said Nicholson.
She said the support of travellers, both domestic and international, has played a crucial role in revitalising our economy and restoring the vibrancy to our tourism sector.
SA tourism show strong recovery as visitors numbers soar
Arrivals from January to June showed 78.2% surge compared to same period in 2022
Image: OJ Koloti
SA’s tourism sector has exhibited a strong recovery rate with over four million tourist arrivals recorded in the first half of 2023.
This is according to the latest data from Statistic SA, which shows significant increase from over two million tourist arrivals between January and June 2022.
According to tourism ministry spokesperson Zara Nicholson, the total number of tourist arrivals to SA between January and June 2023 showed a sizable 78.2% surge in the first half of the year when compared to the same period in 2022.
“There has also been a substantial increase across all regions in the same period. Although the current growth demonstrates signs of recovery, we are still operating at 80% of our pre-pandemic capacity. In 2019 SA welcomed more than five million tourists between January and June,” said Nicholson.
Nicholson said Africa continues to bring the largest share of tourist arrivals to the country.
“A total of 3,083,583 tourists that arrived in SA between January and June 2023 came from the rest of the African continent. This is a 79.9% increase when compared to the same period last year when South Africa welcomed 1,714,501 visitors from this region. We are pleased with the number of visitors that our country continues to receive from the rest of the African continent,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson said the statistics are a statement to their marketing efforts.
“Africa remains a key source market for us, and we are committed to collaborating as a tourism sector to make sure we welcome visitors from this region and that we cater for their needs and preferences,” added Nicholson.
Europe, the largest source of visitors outside Africa, also experienced solid growth from 356,352 to 594,388 visitors when compared to the same period in 2022.
The statistics also showed that SA welcomed more visitors from other parts of the world, with arrivals from the Australasia region recording an increase of 50,882 visitors compared to 21,108 in the same period last year. The continent of Asia almost doubled its figures from 47,912 to 95,596 visitors.
North America, Central and South America and the Middle East also demonstrated strong growth trends with rates of 70.6%, 74.4% and 75.8% respectively.
“These robust figures showcase SA’s charm and attractiveness as well as the work that we are doing in marketing SA as a tourist destination of choice. The substantial increase, particularly from Australasia and Asia, underlines and reflects the global trend towards post-pandemic travel recovery,” said Nicholson.
She also added that this is hugely welcomed as the sector contributes significantly to the country’s economy.
“The latest statistics by Stats SA is evidence that the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan has gained traction and is contributing to sustained, accelerated economic growth. We are growing stronger each day and we are determined to pass pre-Covid-19 arrival numbers,” said Nicholson.
She said the support of travellers, both domestic and international, has played a crucial role in revitalising our economy and restoring the vibrancy to our tourism sector.
Organisation calls for boycott of Durban July as 'celebration of British culture' which drains public money
International tourist arrivals at Cape Town airport back to pre-pandemic levels
Cape Town named Africa’s best city brand, with Joburg close behind
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos