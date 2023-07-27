In written affidavits read to the court through their representatives, the men said they were not flight risks and while some of them held diplomatic passports, the documents are held by the employer who only issues them when they are sent out to work.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Mashatile's VIP protectors claim they may be targeted
Eight plead for bail and that they ‘fear’ for their lives
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The eight VIP protectors of deputy president Paul Mashatile, who are accused of brandishing firearms and assaulting occupants of a vehicle, claim that they might be targeted.
Covered in masks to hide their identities at the Randburg magistrate’s court, the men told the court that they feared being identified because some members of the community might attack them. They pleaded with the court to grant them bail as they were good citizens with no previous convictions or pending cases.
The men sat in the dock wearing masks and hoodies to cover their faces with only bits of their eyes visible to conceal their identities. The first accused, Shadrack Molekoatlane Kojoana who took to the stand on Wednesday explained what took place on the day, sat nervously along his co-accused with his palms against each other as though he was praying.
This was a complete contradiction of the men seen in a video assaulting motorists of a blue Polo along the N1. In the video that caused public outrage, a group of VIP officers transporting Mashatile, some of whom were armed with rifles, attacking two occupants of a blue polo. So brutal was the attack that was one of the men who was kicked several times in the chest and assaulted with the back of a firearm, appeared to have passed out.
The group each faces three charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, pointing of firearm, reckless driving, the attempt to obstruct the administration of justice as well as assault by means of threatening.
For three hours, the court heard how the men, who earn salaries between R10,000 and R29,000, were dedicated fathers who cared for their families and spouses and as a result could not afford to pay bail money that is more than R1,000.
In written affidavits read to the court through their representatives, the men said they were not flight risks and while some of them held diplomatic passports, the documents are held by the employer who only issues them when they are sent out to work.
“I submit that I am a suitable candidate to be released on bail at an appropriate amount and under such conditions the court deems fit. Should I be released on bail I can only afford an amount of R1,000. I will abide by any condition should the court deem it fit that that bail be set with conditions,” read Adv Xabiso Sotshongaye for Johannes Matome Mampuru who is accused no2 in the matter,
“...the court should weigh the interest of justice against my right to personal and in particular the prejudice I am likely to suffer if I am detained. I confirm that I have no previous convictions, pending cases and I have no warrants out for my arrest that I am aware of.
Phineas Boshielo pleaded with the court that a higher bail amount could affect his child maintenance.
“Anything higher than R1,000 would result in me defaulting on child maintenance [for two son’s aged 8 and 18]
The accused all denied having threatened a state witness who had shared the video of the incident on social media and submitted the video to the police. The witness received an SMS reading: “We do not take kindly (sic) to the footage that you supplied to the media. You made a lot of enemies in specialised units. We will deal with you.”
Through Sotshongaye, Harmans Ramokhomani, who is accused no.4, said he did not know the witness the text was sent to.
“I submit that I have no knowledge of the said message, even the sender or the identity of Mr …[witness who cannot be named] and it is also the submission of the state that attempts to trace the sender of the message has been unsuccessful up until now, but is still being investigated. I therefore respectfully submit; I cannot be kept in custody for a matter that is still under investigation,” said Adv Sotshongaye.
The group has since been suspended with full salary.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
'We will not interfere with victims' Mashatile VIP guards tell court
Mashatile's protectors accused of disregarding SA law
Paul Mashatile's VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court
