A worshipper at Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries, who reportedly killed five on-duty police officers in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape in 2018, was sentenced to 241 years by the Mthatha high court on Tuesday.
Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, pleaded guilty to 22 counts which included six murders, attempted murders, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as malicious damage to property.
He was sentenced to 12 years for each of the two attempted murders, 18 years for each of the five murders, 10 years for housebreaking, eight years for each of the three counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, five years for possession of ammunition, 10 years for conspiracy, 10 years each count for five robberies, 18 years for one count of robbery, and 10 years for robbery with aggregated circumstances.
Tatsi’s sentence will run concurrently, meaning he will spend 18 years in prison.
The Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the other co-accused in the case, Phumzile Mhlatywa, 50, Phandani Monco, 35, Kwanele Ndlwana, 27, and Siphosomzi Tshefu, all pleaded not guilty and are standing trial.
Mogale said the sentencing of Tatsi was the result of meticulous investigation by Mthatha Hawks.
The investigation follows an incident where, on February 21 in 2018, Tatsi and his accomplices Mhlatywa, Monco, Ndlwana and Tshefu were reported to have killed five on-duty police officers from Ngcobo police station, who were patrolling and robbed them of their five 9mm service pistols.
“The accused were worshippers at Mancoba Seven Angel’s Church based at Nyanga location in Ngcobo,” said Mogale.
Former Seven Angels Ministries worshipper sentenced to 241 years for murders of on-duty cops
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A worshipper at Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries, who reportedly killed five on-duty police officers in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape in 2018, was sentenced to 241 years by the Mthatha high court on Tuesday.
Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, pleaded guilty to 22 counts which included six murders, attempted murders, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as malicious damage to property.
He was sentenced to 12 years for each of the two attempted murders, 18 years for each of the five murders, 10 years for housebreaking, eight years for each of the three counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, five years for possession of ammunition, 10 years for conspiracy, 10 years each count for five robberies, 18 years for one count of robbery, and 10 years for robbery with aggregated circumstances.
Tatsi’s sentence will run concurrently, meaning he will spend 18 years in prison.
The Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the other co-accused in the case, Phumzile Mhlatywa, 50, Phandani Monco, 35, Kwanele Ndlwana, 27, and Siphosomzi Tshefu, all pleaded not guilty and are standing trial.
Mogale said the sentencing of Tatsi was the result of meticulous investigation by Mthatha Hawks.
The investigation follows an incident where, on February 21 in 2018, Tatsi and his accomplices Mhlatywa, Monco, Ndlwana and Tshefu were reported to have killed five on-duty police officers from Ngcobo police station, who were patrolling and robbed them of their five 9mm service pistols.
“The accused were worshippers at Mancoba Seven Angel’s Church based at Nyanga location in Ngcobo,” said Mogale.
Church scandals that shook the country in 2018
It was reported that on February 23 in 2018, the task team of investigators led by the Mthatha Hawks received information about the suspects who killed and robbed the police station.
“The team operationalised the information which led them to Mancoba church premises. On arrival, police were met with gunfire and in the ensuing shoot-out, five suspects were apprehended.
“The suspects made several court appearances at Mthatha high court and were remanded in custody as bail was successfully opposed,” she said.
She said the case against Tatsi’s co-accused is still in court and will be finalised on September 15.
National head of Hawks Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya praised Eastern Cape Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Obed Ngwenya and his team in making sure Tatsi is sentenced.
“Murder of police officers is a crime against the state and will not be tolerated. The DPCI will deal with perpetrators of such atrocities without fear or favour to ensure they spend the remainder of their lives behind bars,” said Lt-Gen Lebeya.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos