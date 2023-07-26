Wendywood learners back at school after agreement to settle R3.8m debt
Pupils at Wendywood High School are said to return to class for the first time tomorrow since schools reopened for the third term after the school's water supply was cut off due to a R3.8m debt.
The City of Johannesburg disconnected the school's water supply earlier this month as part of its Operation Buya Methetho credit control drive to properties which owe the city.
This forced learners at the school to miss the first week of learning when schools reopened last week due to the accumulated debt owed to the city. But spokesperson Nkosana Lekotjolo, said following a remedial process between the Gauteng department of education and the City Water was reconnected to the school on Thursday, two days after school holidays had ended.
“The operation [credit control drive] is a multifaceted approach comprising of different departments, City Power, Joburg Water and JMPD to collect revenue from those who owe the city a large sum of money. To date, the school has accumulated a bill of more than R3.8 million,” said Lekotjolo.
Parents have expressed frustration with the school's closure due to the debt issue with some saying they were concerned about the lack of communication.
One parent said she wasn’t even aware that the school had remained closed and was surprised by her child not getting ready for the opening day.
“They didn’t send this communication to the parents; they sent the communication to the children's class group chats, and we are supposed to hear from our children that there is no school. I have to rely on my child to give me updates, why not email us? They usually do that with other announcements, why not do that? Some parents had to hear from transport drivers when they asked why they hadn't picked up their children for school,” said a frustrated parent.
Another parent bemoaned the learning time lost during this problem.
“A lot can be done in a week; my child is in matric and it’s an important grade. He can’t afford to be behind and it’s not fair, because they didn’t pay; it’s affecting the kids. The system they put in place to continue isn't working, giving them homework through WhatsApp, doesn’t work, it never worked, and we saw that during Covid,” she said.
The Gauteng department of education has been asked for comment and will be included soon as it is received.