Wendywood learners back at school after agreement to settle R3.8m debt

Parents have expressed frustration with the school's closure due to the debt issue with some saying they were concerned about the lack of communication.

One parent said she wasn’t even aware that the school had remained closed and was surprised by her child not getting ready for the opening day.

“They didn’t send this communication to the parents; they sent the communication to the children's class group chats, and we are supposed to hear from our children that there is no school. I have to rely on my child to give me updates, why not email us? They usually do that with other announcements, why not do that? Some parents had to hear from transport drivers when they asked why they hadn't picked up their children for school,” said a frustrated parent.

Another parent bemoaned the learning time lost during this problem.

“A lot can be done in a week; my child is in matric and it’s an important grade. He can’t afford to be behind and it’s not fair, because they didn’t pay; it’s affecting the kids. The system they put in place to continue isn't working, giving them homework through WhatsApp, doesn’t work, it never worked, and we saw that during Covid,” she said.

The Gauteng department of education has been asked for comment and will be included soon as it is received.