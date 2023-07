Wendywood learners back at school after agreement to settle R3.8m debt

Pupils at Wendywood High School are said to return to class for the first time tomorrow since schools reopened for the third term after the school's water supply was cut off due to a R3.8m debt.

The City of Johannesburg disconnected the school's water supply earlier this month as part of its Operation Buya Methetho credit control drive to properties which owe the city.

This forced learners at the school to miss the first week of learning when schools reopened last week due to the accumulated debt owed to the city. But spokesperson Nkosana Lekotjolo, said following a remedial process between the Gauteng department of education and the City Water was reconnected to the school on Thursday, two days after school holidays had ended.

“The operation [credit control drive] is a multifaceted approach comprising of different departments, City Power, Joburg Water and JMPD to collect revenue from those who owe the city a large sum of money. To date, the school has accumulated a bill of more than R3.8 million,” said Lekotjolo.