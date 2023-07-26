“Only one of the samples collected along the Apies River, downstream from the Temba Wastewater Treatment Works tested positive for the presence of the toxigenic Vibrio cholerae strain. This observed presence downstream could be attributed to the general circulation of the strain in the community.”
No cholera in domestic water sources in Hammanskraal – new study
A river in the area contained high levels of human waste, bacteria
Image: Thulani Mbele
A new study has found that there is no evidence of cholera in a number of selected water sources used for domestic purposes in Hammanskraal.
The study, however, found that a river in the area contained high levels of human waste and bacteria, which posed health risks to residents of the township, especially those who conduct religious rituals at the river.
The findings come after the Water Research Commission (WRC) conducted research on the Pretoria township to find the source of the outbreak of the water-borne disease. The report was delivered by the commission’s CEO Dr Jennifer Molwantwa and research managers Dr Eunice Ubomba-Jaswa and Dr Nonhlanhla Kalebaila.
Cholera death toll rises to 43
“Water samples collected from a selected source used for domestic purposes, did not show any presence of the toxigenic cholera strain,” said the report that was released by the commission on Wednesday.
“With regards to human health risks exposures through domestic water use, they identified primary sources of water for use by residents in Hammanskraal include municipal water supplied from the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works, the Temba Water Treatment Works, tankers obtaining water from Rand Water, fire hydrants, [among others] household boreholes and hand-dug wells mostly concentrated in the Stinkwater area as well as the commercially available bottled water.”
Sampling for the study was carried out three weeks after the first case of cholera was confirmed on May 15.
An analysis of the water samples collected from various points in natural bodies within the designated area also found there was a very high degree of human faecal contamination.
“This was confirmed by the presence of excessive numbers of E.coli (an intestinal bacteria) and the presence of other known enteric pathogens such as Salmonella and Shigella. Therefore, the very poor microbiological quality of the river indicates that it is not acceptable for recreational use, including religious rituals, baptisms, swimming and bathing,” said the report.
Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, inspect waterworks improvement plan after cholera outbreak
“Only one of the samples collected along the Apies River, downstream from the Temba Wastewater Treatment Works tested positive for the presence of the toxigenic Vibrio cholerae strain. This observed presence downstream could be attributed to the general circulation of the strain in the community.”
The report also found that a cholera strain was detected in a spruit used by small-scale farmers to water crops.
“The impact of using river water for irrigation was investigated by collecting a total of 140 water, fresh produce, and sediment samples in different farms within the Hammanskraal area and analysed for the presence of the toxigenic Vibrio cholerae strain. The toxigenic Vibrio cholerae strain was detected in water samples collected from the Kaalplaasspruit, which flows into the Apies River further downstream in the Hammanskraal area.”
Molwantwa told Sowetan a large number of dead fish was found in the spruit.
“We found that this high level of E.coli should kickstart a process to find out what is causing that. In this instance we found that the resource itself has a high level of E.coli and the process needs to be fixed that the water within the resource itself is not conducive for small-scale farming and irrigation. It is not fit for purpose. If the resource is dark, the sun cannot penetrate and oxygen cannot go in, so life in the river dies,” she said.
