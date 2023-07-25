Attack on paramedics ‘appalling and highly disappointing’ – union

A union representing public servants has condemned the attack on two paramedics in Tshwane over the weekend.
“The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers finds the actions by the perpetrators appalling and highly disappointing. This is because there are people who rely solely on these workers and their service,” said spokesperson Neo Lebethe.
According to the Gauteng health department, two paramedics attending to what appeared to be a distress call in Nellmapius near Mamelodi after midnight, fell into a trap where they were hijacked, kidnapped and driven to a secluded shack used for a community farming project. There they were assaulted, tied up and robbed.
“These workers are the first respondents in times of emergencies and are supposed to help save the lives of the citizens of the country. What they are subjected to at the hands of unscrupulous criminals is uncalled for. This is an attack not only to them but to the very same people that have put their lives in the hands of these dedicated public servants,” Lebethe added.
Lebethe appealed to community members, who may have information related to the incident, to contact law enforcement agencies to assist in the capture of those responsible.
“These assailants need to be brought to book and face the full might of the law. We believe that these workers deserve justice because they are awake at night so we can feel safe. It is therefore an injustice to them that they should be attacked while working tirelessly to preserve lives,” said Lebethe.
The attack at the weekend has added to the growing list of dangerous places for emergency services to respond to calls in Gauteng.
At least nine areas in Tshwane are listed as hotspots by the Gauteng department of health, where response to emergency calls require armed escort by either police or private security. These places include Jukulyn (Soshanguve), Eersterust (Mamelodi), Mshongoville (Atteridgeville) and Boekenhout. More than 20 other hotspots have been identified in the City of Joburg.
Last year, 14 attacks against paramedics were recorded.
Attack on paramedics ‘appalling and highly disappointing’ – union
At least nine areas in Tshwane listed as hotspots by Gauteng health department
