South Africa

Stage 5 loadshedding kicks in

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2023 - 14:30
Loadshedding has been moved to stage 5 due to delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/porpeller

Loadshedding has worsened by another stage on Monday afternoon.

This, Eskom said, is “due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today”.

Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 2pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. This will be followed by stage 4 outages “until further notice.”

