Mixed emotions for Kgatlana family as they watch women's world cup

“Run Thembi, run!” screams Motlhomola Kgatlana with a TV remote clutched in his hand as he watches his daughter on TV dribble past the Swedish defence to fire a shot at the goalkeeper.
The furious shot is parried by the goalie to Thembi’s teammate Hildah Magaia, who nets it in the 48th minute of the game.
The Kgatlana family members, who include Thembi’s mother, Koko, her uncle Thabo Moatshe and her older brother Tumelo Masinga, all stood up and rushed towards the TV in a huge celebration in their modest house in Mohlakeng, West Rand, on Sunday morning.
The lounge had been decorated with four autographed soccer jerseys for teams that Thembi had played for. One corner of the house had on display more than 20 trophies that the Banyana forward has won in her career.
The house smelled off freshly baked biscuits and cups of tea did the rounds in the lounge as the intensity of game grew with the Swedish girls team putting pressure on the Banyana team by using their height to force saves out of the SA goalie, Kaylin Swart.
Thembi got two more chances to put Banyana ahead but she held on to the ball for too long and missed the opportunity to pass to her teammates.
“There’s no one, where’s the support guys,” Tumelo said with his hands waving in front of the screen, watching his sister scuff her effort as Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic gathered the ball comfortably.
The Swedish team came back in the second to score an equaliser, which put pressure on Banyana to defend for the remainder of the game before Sweden crashed SA dreams in the dying minutes of the game by scoring a winning goal.
Motlhomola, the proud father, said the girls had a lot of potential. “Not all was lost and we are still proud because they held their own against a team ranked third in the whole world. They did really well,” said the father.
Moatshe said the height of the Swedish team gave them an advantage, which saw them getting 13 corner kicks. “They’re so tall. Banyana need to stop making long passes,” said the uncle.
Having last spoken to his daughter days before she left for the World Cup early this month, Motlhomola was proud and happy for the team regardless of their loss.
“I told my daughter to go there and play hard. This is a big league and I told her to play hard and smart and she did exactly that. Though she lacked support, the girls still made an impact. We now look forward to the game against Argentina on Friday and I know we will beat them,” said Motlhomola as he held his tea in one hand and a biscuit in the other.
Having said his goodbyes at the airport, Tumelo, Kgatlana’s brother, sighed looking at the screen, “I remember telling her to play with her heart and with strength. She’s representing us all and she did represent us well, she helped with that goal. It’s not a loss, Argentina is next.”
Father proud and happy for team despite loss
Mixed emotions for Kgatlana family as they watch women's world cup
Image: veli nhlapo
“Run Thembi, run!” screams Motlhomola Kgatlana with a TV remote clutched in his hand as he watches his daughter on TV dribble past the Swedish defence to fire a shot at the goalkeeper.
The furious shot is parried by the goalie to Thembi’s teammate Hildah Magaia, who nets it in the 48th minute of the game.
The Kgatlana family members, who include Thembi’s mother, Koko, her uncle Thabo Moatshe and her older brother Tumelo Masinga, all stood up and rushed towards the TV in a huge celebration in their modest house in Mohlakeng, West Rand, on Sunday morning.
The lounge had been decorated with four autographed soccer jerseys for teams that Thembi had played for. One corner of the house had on display more than 20 trophies that the Banyana forward has won in her career.
The house smelled off freshly baked biscuits and cups of tea did the rounds in the lounge as the intensity of game grew with the Swedish girls team putting pressure on the Banyana team by using their height to force saves out of the SA goalie, Kaylin Swart.
Thembi got two more chances to put Banyana ahead but she held on to the ball for too long and missed the opportunity to pass to her teammates.
“There’s no one, where’s the support guys,” Tumelo said with his hands waving in front of the screen, watching his sister scuff her effort as Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic gathered the ball comfortably.
The Swedish team came back in the second to score an equaliser, which put pressure on Banyana to defend for the remainder of the game before Sweden crashed SA dreams in the dying minutes of the game by scoring a winning goal.
Motlhomola, the proud father, said the girls had a lot of potential. “Not all was lost and we are still proud because they held their own against a team ranked third in the whole world. They did really well,” said the father.
Moatshe said the height of the Swedish team gave them an advantage, which saw them getting 13 corner kicks. “They’re so tall. Banyana need to stop making long passes,” said the uncle.
Having last spoken to his daughter days before she left for the World Cup early this month, Motlhomola was proud and happy for the team regardless of their loss.
“I told my daughter to go there and play hard. This is a big league and I told her to play hard and smart and she did exactly that. Though she lacked support, the girls still made an impact. We now look forward to the game against Argentina on Friday and I know we will beat them,” said Motlhomola as he held his tea in one hand and a biscuit in the other.
Having said his goodbyes at the airport, Tumelo, Kgatlana’s brother, sighed looking at the screen, “I remember telling her to play with her heart and with strength. She’s representing us all and she did represent us well, she helped with that goal. It’s not a loss, Argentina is next.”
Gallant Banyana fall to Sweden in dying minutes
Banyana’s chance to shine on world stage
Banyana bury bonus row as World Cup begins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos