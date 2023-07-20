Hillbrow clinic in the dark despite promise to fix cables

A woman who frequents the clinic as a patient said she initially thought the power outages were due to load shedding until a security guard told her about damaged cables.
“Most of the medication we need are required to be stored in the fridge and most of us old people need to be scanned for our medical conditions, [but] how can they do that without power? The lines are longer and the waiting time is longer as well,” said the woman.
Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom had initially visited the clinic and issued a statement claiming that the outages were because of unpaid R2m debt by the clinic to City Power.
However, provincial health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said they did not owe City Power and that the problem was damaged cables and that a contractor had been dispatched yesterday.
But these claims were disputed by City Power and workers who left the clinic at 4pm when it closed yesterday.
“The hospital does owe City Power about R2.1m and they have been inconsistent with their payments since 2019. We did not cut them off though because they entered into a payment agreement with the city with just over half-a-million-rand paid on June 28 to offset their current debt,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena yesterday.
He also confirmed that their technicians were sent to the facility earlier and they detected that “...the problem is on their side [clinic] whereby their own contractor or technician isolated a cable which is now giving them power issues within the building”.
According to the department, the facility faced an issue two weeks back when electricity tripped, affecting a section of the facility and upon investigation, they realised that there was a damaged cable from inside the facility. This was after City Power was called to assist.
Modiba said the Gauteng department of infrastructure development had since appointed a service provider to do the repair work.
“Services at the Hillbrow CHC continue to be rendered while the contractor fixes the damaged cable. The appointed contractor has committed to fixing the cable by close of business on Wednesday, July 19 2023,” Modiba said.
But an employee at the clinic said technicians had not arrived when he left work at 4pm yesterday.
Hillbrow clinic in the dark despite promise to fix cables
Nurses sometimes use their cellphones for lighting
Image: Thulani Mbele
For weeks nurses and doctors at the Hillbrow Clinic in Johannesburg have had to attend to patients in darkness and sometimes use their cellphones for lighting because of damaged cables.
A contractor that was tasked to do the repair work had also allegedly gone awol and the workers had to use generators which did not switch on for long and left certain sections of the facility in darkness.
Workers at the clinic said the pharmacy and radiology departments had been affected, with some medication, which require cold storage, not being dispensed. Some X-rays had to be rescheduled.
“We use flashlights to move around in the dark corridors and when the generators are on it’s only for a short time. We can’t really get work done and it makes the process of treating and helping patients even longer. They get frustrated with us and it’s really unfair,” said a worker.
Another worker said the power issues started more than a month ago and that had been difficult for them to provide services. “We can’t even do simple procedures like ultrasound on pregnant women, so we turn them away,” said the worker.
A woman who frequents the clinic as a patient said she initially thought the power outages were due to load shedding until a security guard told her about damaged cables.
“Most of the medication we need are required to be stored in the fridge and most of us old people need to be scanned for our medical conditions, [but] how can they do that without power? The lines are longer and the waiting time is longer as well,” said the woman.
Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom had initially visited the clinic and issued a statement claiming that the outages were because of unpaid R2m debt by the clinic to City Power.
However, provincial health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said they did not owe City Power and that the problem was damaged cables and that a contractor had been dispatched yesterday.
But these claims were disputed by City Power and workers who left the clinic at 4pm when it closed yesterday.
“The hospital does owe City Power about R2.1m and they have been inconsistent with their payments since 2019. We did not cut them off though because they entered into a payment agreement with the city with just over half-a-million-rand paid on June 28 to offset their current debt,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena yesterday.
He also confirmed that their technicians were sent to the facility earlier and they detected that “...the problem is on their side [clinic] whereby their own contractor or technician isolated a cable which is now giving them power issues within the building”.
According to the department, the facility faced an issue two weeks back when electricity tripped, affecting a section of the facility and upon investigation, they realised that there was a damaged cable from inside the facility. This was after City Power was called to assist.
Modiba said the Gauteng department of infrastructure development had since appointed a service provider to do the repair work.
“Services at the Hillbrow CHC continue to be rendered while the contractor fixes the damaged cable. The appointed contractor has committed to fixing the cable by close of business on Wednesday, July 19 2023,” Modiba said.
But an employee at the clinic said technicians had not arrived when he left work at 4pm yesterday.
Damaged cable causes electrical problems at Hillbrow clinic
Police monitor Operation Dudula protest at Hillbrow clinic
Dudula vows to extend its anti-foreigners siege
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos