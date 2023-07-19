A woman has been arrested after two people were burnt to death inside a shack in Vosman in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a 30-year-old woman was expected to appear at the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Tuesday on two counts of murder and arson.
He said police and paramedics were informed about the incident whereby two people were torched in Vosman on Sunday morning.
“Upon their arrival, it was discovered that the two, a male of 27, and a female of 40, were burnt beyond recognition and were unfortunately certified that by the medical personnel,” he said.
He said an investigation had begun, and the woman was arrested.
“The investigation into the motive behind this disheartening incident is unknown. However, domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” he said.
The Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the incident.
Woman arrested after two people burnt to death in Emalahleni shack
Image: 123RF
