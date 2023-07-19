×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Daughter finds parents at home with fatal gunshot wounds

Both were employed by Mangaung metro traffic department

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2023 - 12:58
A husband and wife employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department have been found dead in their home. Stock photo.
A husband and wife employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department have been found dead in their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The bodies of a husband and wife, employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department, have been found in their lounge.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Thabo Covane said their teenage daughter, who lived in an outside cottage of the property at Hospitaalpark near Bloemfontein, walked into the main house at 6am.

“The 17-year-old hurried back to the cottage where her 21-year-old brother was still sleeping. She woke him and they called the police.”

Their father, 47, had one gunshot wound to the head, and their mother, 38, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and head.

Murder and inquest dockets are under investigation.

TimesLIVE

 

Man shot dead in Glenwood, Durban

A man was shot dead on JB Marks Road in Glenwood, Durban, on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside