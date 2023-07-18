“At this point, we really don’t anticipate going to higher stages of loadshedding. We think we have got this under control. I have never spoken in absolute terms but this is just to indicate the extent to which we don’t think we will go to higher stages of load-shedding.
Will loadshedding end in December? Ramokgopa says he is 'getting worried'
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has again dampened optimism that loadshedding will end by December.
This week Ramokgopa sounded the alarm on production at Koeberg power station, saying he was “very worried”.
He said he planned to meet the leadership of the power station last week but was unable to do so.
“I've asked for a more detailed report, and the more we get an indication of what the issues are, the more we are getting very worried. It is something that requires urgency.
“Once we have an overlap of unit 1 not coming on stream and unit 2 having to be taken out [for maintenance], the net picture, from where we are now, we will have lost [another] 920MW,” said Ramokgopa.
He said if the outages of the two units overlapped, it would be “a huge dent” in Eskom's generating capacity.
Ramokgopa promises to end power cuts and meet electricity demand
“At this point, we really don’t anticipate going to higher stages of loadshedding. We think we have got this under control. I have never spoken in absolute terms but this is just to indicate the extent to which we don’t think we will go to higher stages of load-shedding.
“We consider stage 6 load-shedding as an extreme event. I want to get to a stage where we don't normalise [it] ... the public must be shocked when it happens. [But] I am not saying we will not get back to stage 6 loadshedding [in the future].”
The country is battling stage 3 and 1 loadshedding this week.
Ramokgopa said he was “extremely disappointed” loadshedding reached stage 6 last week but hopes it won’t happen again.
Previously, Ramokgopa said it was not possible to end loadshedding by the end of this year.
“I want to sit here and tell the country loadshedding will end tomorrow. Unfortunately, that’s not possible. It is also not technically possible to end load-shedding by the end of the calendar year 2023, and that’s why we are at pains to illustrate the kind of steps we are taking,” he said.
“The long and short of it is loadshedding will still be with us by the end of this calendar year, but we will do everything possible to ensure its intensity is not as severe so we get the economy going.”
