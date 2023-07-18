Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly operating a R10m dagga laboratory at a farm in Fountains Head in Umkomaas, south of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police said the suspects, aged 30 and 33 years, were arrested on Sunday afternoon and appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Monday.
Police were doing routine patrols in the area when they stumbled upon the facility.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said 1,200 dagga plants and dagga processing machines worth about R10m were found.
He said police were looking for a third suspect believed to be the owner of the laboratory.
Two arrested after cops swoop on R10m KZN 'dagga lab'
Image: SAPS
Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly operating a R10m dagga laboratory at a farm in Fountains Head in Umkomaas, south of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police said the suspects, aged 30 and 33 years, were arrested on Sunday afternoon and appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Monday.
Police were doing routine patrols in the area when they stumbled upon the facility.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said 1,200 dagga plants and dagga processing machines worth about R10m were found.
He said police were looking for a third suspect believed to be the owner of the laboratory.
In a separate operation, officers from the provincial drugs and firearms unit acted on intelligence about a large quantity of drugs destined for the streets of Durban.
“The team proceeded to the identified location and raided a flat in Point. Seven thousand, five hundred ecstasy tablets, as well as suspected cocaine and ephedrine powder, were found inside the flat,” said Netshiunda.
He said the estimated street value of the recovered drugs was about R1.2m.
TimesLIVE
North West police uncover dagga cultivation plant and lab
IN PICS | SANDF recovers dagga worth over R2m in KZN
Two bust with dagga worth more than R1m at Northern Cape hiking spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos