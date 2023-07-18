ANC member Jabulani Sithole, who took the matter to court, argued 19 votes were unfairly disqualified and would have seen the conference have a different outcome.
“The eighth regional conference of the Ekurhuleni region of the ANC and all decisions, resolutions and election results emanating from the conference are set aside,” the judgment read. The ANC was ordered to pay for the legal costs.
Last year, former ANC provincial chairperson Makhura described the conference as a “war zone”.
“When you walk around here it’s like a war zone. This must make us ashamed as ANC members ... I see arms, I see the sort of things happening that says this is not a conference of the ANC. We must be ashamed,” Makhura said.
‘Branches were unfairly and selectively disqualified’: Hanekom on ANC Ekurhuleni regional conference
Former ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom says the Ekurhuleni regional conference, ruled invalid by the high court, should never have taken place.
The conference was dominated by ANC internal conflicts after 19 votes were “quarantined” during the regional election.
This saw the top five leaders winning against contenders. Mzwandile Masina was re-elected as the regional chairperson against Nkosindiphile Xhakaza with a difference of 12 votes.
Hanekom said many branches at the conference were “unfairly” disqualified.
“That regional conference should never have been allowed to take place. Many branches were unfairly and selectively disqualified.
“Ask David Makhura, he was the chairperson of the province. He protested but was overruled,” Hanekom said.
