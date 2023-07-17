Madisha accused Mofokeng of holding on to the chairpersonship title because he allegedly benefited from tenders by virtue of him being a provincial party leader.
“If he loses that position he will lose his tenders. He is doing business with government,” he said.
Makhubele's meddling in party affairs by removing a COPE deployee and replacing him with her partner in Tshwane was illegal.
Makhubele confirmed Ofentse Moalusi, who replaced fraud-accused former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela, was her partner.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Makhubele also said she reserved the right to do what she did because she was the party's provincial IEC correspondent and Moalusi joined the party when she did and was a member in good standing.
Her Lekota-given responsibilities have not sat well with Madisha, Hleko and Bloem who have vowed to restore order in the organisation.
“We cannot be held to ransom by a group of friends who are protected by Lekota and protecting one another. We cannot be dictated [to] by people who have no standing in the party, so we are not recognising them,” said Madisha.
He added that he and Hleko were appealing their expulsion in court and awaiting a favourable outcome based on the party's constitution which supported their case.
“The court is going to ventilate and clarify who's who. But for now, constitutionally, we are elected representatives of the party. All the provinces represented are working with us. We have a solid congress national committee that is backing us,” he said.
Asked whether the infighting would lead to the party's decline and defeat at the polls in 2024, Madisha said he was confident their bid to restore order and constitutionality in the party would suffice.
“We formed COPE, we cannot allow this degeneration to happen. The 1.5-million [people] who voted [for] COPE in 2009 shall come back.”
'We cannot be bullied by Lekota's friends,' says Madisha
Image: Supplied
Contested COPE deputy leader Willie Madisha has accused Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele and purported Gauteng leader Tom Mofokeng for snubbing them in the party and moonlighting as its representatives.
Madisha and secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko were handed expulsion letters earlier this month and have lambasted Mofokeng and Makhubele for abusing their relationship with party leader Mosiuoa Lekota.
“Every organisation has a constitution which guides its leadership. For you to be a leader in COPE you have to be elected in a congress by members of the party. Where were they elected? Even after your election, your mandate lasts for five years after which you must renew it,” said Madisha.
He said Mofokeng's term of office lapsed in 2019 and with that, his right to represent the party as an elected leader.
“If he was really a democrat he was supposed to respect that he cannot be a lifelong chairperson of the province. The reason we have interim structures was to take into account the point that we cannot have people who lead forever.”
Madisha said Makhubele was a deployee with ambitions to succeed Lekota.
“You cannot by default, become a national leader. If you want to become a national leader you have to be elected in a congress or co-opted into the national structure. They are both not there.
“Makhubele is not even in a constituency structure. But because Lekota favours her, and she is mandated by him to do certain things and not the party. The constitution of the party does not allow such control by a president.”
Mofokeng and Makhubele came under fire for recently holding a media briefing to defend the party's stance on the ongoing factional wars among its top brass and the subsequent expulsion of Madisha and Hleko.
However, Mofokeng and Makhubele claimed they were delegated the duty by Lekota and the party's national structure.
In the briefing, Makhubele criticised the “immature and ill-disciplined clamouring for media attention and unbecoming defiant behaviour” of the expelled duo, saying it has vindicated Lekota's decision to oust his former second in command.
Madisha dismissed claims that he, Hleko and party spokesperson Dennis Bloem were behind an agenda to conduct a “coup” and unseat Lekota prematurely and insisted they remained full members of the party.
“Lekota was part of the process of establishing structures. He saw that after our travels around the country establishing structures, no-one agreed with him continuing to lead the party — he turned on us and called us rogue,” he said.
Hleko said this attempt to topple his deputy was not Lekota's first “rodeo”, saying his former deputy Mbazima Shilowa was also a victim.
“He does this all the time. When things don't go his way or he does not enjoy majority support he turns on his deputy and calls him corrupt. He did it with Mbazima and now he is doing it with Madisha. He turned on us. That's his tactic.”
The ousted pair, who are fighting for their reinstatement in court, say Lekota foresaw trouble as this was his last term and referred to him as an outgoing president.
“You must ask him when is he retiring because the constitution of the party will not allow him to lead again,” said Hleko.
