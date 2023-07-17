The Richards Bay port has resumed operations after it put plans in motion to resolve an environmental issue that resulted in it being temporarily closed for a day.
The port halted all its operations on Thursday after receiving a notice to comply with an environmental matter at a section within its facility.
In a statement on Saturday, it said operations resumed on Friday night “following the lifting of a notice to comply with the clearing of waste tyres and a stockpile of mineral bulk waste within the terminals’ premises”.
The Transnet Port Terminals website states Richards Bay terminal is a “deep sea water port and boasts 13 berths, the terminal handles dry bulk ores, minerals and break bulk consignments”.
In recent months the port has faced challenges with the backlog of trucks transporting coal for export, which has caused major traffic congestion on the route leading to the facility.
The port said in the statement, released on Saturday: “The terminals presented an implementation plan to the Ports Authority and some of the environmental management commitments contained in the plan are already in progress.
“Transporters are still urged to hold back further dispatching of trucks until further communication, and to make use of the mandatory truck booking system to ensure that trucks do not call the terminals at the same time.”
Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure
Image: Waldo Swiegers
