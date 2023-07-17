×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lawyers rebuked for using unreliable sources during court proceedings

17 July 2023 - 09:55
The LPC says the Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date researched legal information. Stock photo.
The LPC says the Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date researched legal information. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is concerned by the number of “embarrassing” court incidents where lawyers are using unreliable sources of legal information.

The statement did not elaborate on the type of unverified sources or provide details on the cases.

Assistance was readily available for lawyers, the council said.

“The LPC reminds all legal practitioners that the LPC Law Library service is a free service that is available to assist with legal information. The LPC Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date research legal information,” it said.

The library has information from reputable databases such as My LexisNexis, Juta Law and Sabinet.

This information includes case law and law reports, journal articles, legislation and acts, forms and precedents, commentaries, Government Gazette notices and parliamentary monitoring group committee reports.

It reminded lawyers that librarians provide support to legal practitioners by conducting in-depth topic specific research on request.

“The LPC Law Library is open to all legal practitioners who will be assisted by well-skilled and experienced librarians ... The library has a very quick turnaround — its target is 24-48 hours response time,” the LPC said.

TimesLIVE

Legal Aid condemns threats against legal representatives

“The recent attempt by a community mob to assault a Legal Aid SA legal practitioner in the Zebediela Pperiodical Ccourt highlights this challenge,” ...
News
1 week ago

Latest Bester jailbreak accused granted R10,000 bail

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday granted one of the two new accused in the Thabo Bester matter R10,000 bail, while the other withdrew ...
News
6 days ago

I regret my actions, says double murder accused

Serial murderer Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and her police officer sister.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.