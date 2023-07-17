The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is concerned by the number of “embarrassing” court incidents where lawyers are using unreliable sources of legal information.
The statement did not elaborate on the type of unverified sources or provide details on the cases.
Assistance was readily available for lawyers, the council said.
“The LPC reminds all legal practitioners that the LPC Law Library service is a free service that is available to assist with legal information. The LPC Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date research legal information,” it said.
The library has information from reputable databases such as My LexisNexis, Juta Law and Sabinet.
Lawyers rebuked for using unreliable sources during court proceedings
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is concerned by the number of “embarrassing” court incidents where lawyers are using unreliable sources of legal information.
The statement did not elaborate on the type of unverified sources or provide details on the cases.
Assistance was readily available for lawyers, the council said.
“The LPC reminds all legal practitioners that the LPC Law Library service is a free service that is available to assist with legal information. The LPC Law Library facilitates easy access to the latest credible and up-to-date research legal information,” it said.
The library has information from reputable databases such as My LexisNexis, Juta Law and Sabinet.
This information includes case law and law reports, journal articles, legislation and acts, forms and precedents, commentaries, Government Gazette notices and parliamentary monitoring group committee reports.
It reminded lawyers that librarians provide support to legal practitioners by conducting in-depth topic specific research on request.
“The LPC Law Library is open to all legal practitioners who will be assisted by well-skilled and experienced librarians ... The library has a very quick turnaround — its target is 24-48 hours response time,” the LPC said.
TimesLIVE
Legal Aid condemns threats against legal representatives
Latest Bester jailbreak accused granted R10,000 bail
I regret my actions, says double murder accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos