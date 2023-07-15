Operation Restore police officers arrested two men for possession of drugs in Delft on the outskirts of Cape Town on Friday.
They were deployed to the area to quell ongoing gang violence and were conducting stop-and-search operations during which they searched a house in The Hague, confiscating a consignment of methamphetamine and arresting a 44-year-old man, said Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.
“Meanwhile, members deployed to the area on high-density patrols also searched a house in Diep Crescent, Leiden, where they confiscated Mandrax, methamphetamine and cash, and arrested a 63-year-old man.
“The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court once charged,” said Swartbooi.
TimesLIVE
High-density operations yield results, with two suspects arrested on drug charges
Image: Supplied
Operation Restore police officers arrested two men for possession of drugs in Delft on the outskirts of Cape Town on Friday.
They were deployed to the area to quell ongoing gang violence and were conducting stop-and-search operations during which they searched a house in The Hague, confiscating a consignment of methamphetamine and arresting a 44-year-old man, said Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.
“Meanwhile, members deployed to the area on high-density patrols also searched a house in Diep Crescent, Leiden, where they confiscated Mandrax, methamphetamine and cash, and arrested a 63-year-old man.
“The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court once charged,” said Swartbooi.
TimesLIVE
Probe confirms rape and assaults at church
Hawks seize R1.5m in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport
Police seize more than 33,000l of alcohol during KZN crime-busting operations
R12.8m worth of cocaine destined for UAE intercepted at Eastern Cape port
North West police uncover dagga cultivation plant and lab
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos