Council stands by decision to appoint ‘out on bail’ CFO

A Limpopo municipality has defended its decision to appoint a chief financial officer who is charged with two cases of fraud.
The alarm for the appointment of Kulungwana Ngomana by Mogalakwena local municipality in April was raised by cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu in a letter he wrote to the mayor, Ngoako Taueatsoala, in May. Makamu also scolded the council for not informing him of Ngomana’s appointment within 14 days of him being given the job as required by the Municipal Systems Management Act. “The state security report indicates that the preferred incumbent has committed fraud,” read the letter.
Sowetan has established that Ngomana is out on R10,000 bail and is expected back in Tshwane on October 30. According to Hawks spokesperson Lt Col Philani Nkwalase, Ngomana is implicated in two cases of vehicle asset financing fraud in Gauteng, where he allegedly doctored companies’ financial statements to make them favourable to the entities when they apply for vehicle finance.
“A businessman in Limpopo along with others and their entities submitted fraudulent documents to car dealerships. In one case 11 cars were applied for and received with the aid of fraudulent documents and allegedly assistance from the financial expert or accountant [Ngomana], who is implicated in most of these cases. On one of the cases, the suspects, including the accountant, were released on R10,000 bail on October 14 2019,” said Nkwalase.
The two cases were opened in Lyttelton and Vereeniging.
Ngomana denied knowledge of both cases when Sowetan called him for comment on Wednesday.
“I’m not aware of any case but please speak to the municipality spokesperson,” he said, referring Sowetan to Mogalakwena council spokesperson Malesela Selokela.
“Ngomana was never convicted of any crimes. It is wrong to conclude that Mr Ngomana has been convicted of fraud. He does not fall under employees that are defined under Section 17 of the Municipal Regulations and the appointed candidate is also in possession of South African Police clearance with no previous criminal conviction. We [the municipality] have done external vetting and there’s no previous convictions against him,” said Selokela.
The African People’s Convention councillor in Mogalakwena, Jerry Mogotle, said that opposition parties learned from municipal corridors that Makamu was rejecting the appointment of Ngomana.
“After learning about the issue, we asked the mayor in our last council meeting, who confirmed to us that he had not seen the MEC’s letter. The letter raises very critical issues and cannot be ignored because they may have serious implications or even some legal battle with other candidates,” he said.
Mogotle said opposition would be meeting soon to map a way forward.
Mogalakwena is not new to appointment controversy as residents last year approached the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane to challenge the appointment of municipal manager Morris Maluleke. His appointment was declared unlawful by the court after it found that the selection panel that had shortlisted and interviewed candidates was not appointed according to council rules, meaning Maluleke had occupied the position unlawfully.
Image: Facebook
