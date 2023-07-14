Community help police arrest truck arsonist
‘Man has been a truck driver for eight years’
It took the community of Piet Retief and the circulation of the pictures of an alleged truck arsonist (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-07-13-breaking-first-alleged-truck-arsonist-apprehended/) via WhatsApp groups to finally nab him at his house at midnight.
These details were revealed by a private security firm, Anti-Crime Security Unit, contracted by one of the companies whose trucks were burnt on Wednesday on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.