Avbob explains branding at McKaiser funeral, will 'address' dropping casket
Funeral home responds to letter by Eusebius McKaiser's family and friends who expressed disappointment about how his funeral was handled last month
Funeral home Avbob says there is a practical reason for branding at funerals.
Avbob was responding to an open letter sent by late media personality Eusebius McKaiser’s partner Nduduzo Nyanda, his family and friends, expressing disappointment at how the funeral and memorial services were handled by the funeral home.
One of their main grievances was the scaffolding for the casket was not the right size and the casket dropped to the ground when it was lowered. They also complained about perceived excessive marketing by Avbob, including engraving their logo on McKaiser’s headstone and providing Avbob-branded water and tissues at the cemetery.
But Avbob said they did not intend to use the death of the media personality to market themselves, but instead used their branding to assist mourners in identifying the correct funeral.
Avbob corporate affairs GM Adriaan Bester said branding at funerals was common practice to ensure people go to the correct burial site as multiple funerals often happen simultaneously in the same cemetery.
“While it might be interpreted that the reason for this is pure marketing, this is not the intention. For practical reasons, it is commonplace to brand the tents and vehicles used during a funeral. Banners or flags are also often erected in the cemetery for this purpose.”
Regarding branded water and tissues at the funeral, Bester said this is routine. These items were removed at the family's request.
The family was also unhappy about how McKaiser’s casket was handled as it did not fit the scaffolding and once lowered, it dropped to the ground.
“We have acknowledged the issue experienced with the lowering device and the required repositioning of the casket during the ceremony. It is not what we would expect from our service and we will address this internally,” Bester said.
He also responded to complaints that Avbob branded the headstone with its logo, saying this was in case the headstone is damaged in future.
It would be unlikely to find the bereaved after 10 or 15 years, but the cemetery would be able to reach Avbob to request the stone be repaired.
“The branding on the tombstone is not compulsory and may be omitted at the request of the family. In this case, Nyanda approved the wording on the tombstone, including the small discrete logo. Avbob is, however, willing to remove the logo from the tombstone.
“Despite the underlying reasons and intent, it is clear that in this case the presence of any form of brand identification at the funeral has caused offence.”
He confirmed the funeral home would meet Nyanda on July 21 to discuss the grievances.
