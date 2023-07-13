Nafcoc president granted R10k bail

National Federated Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) president Gilbert Mosena appeared in court yesterday on fraud charges relating to R14m that was not properly accounted for.
Mosena and Mary Baggott, the director of Zakhumzi Construction, are facing theft and money laundering charges. They were arrested on Wednesday morning and later in the day appeared in court where they were each granted R10,000 bail.
The state did not oppose bail when the matter was heard at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni.
The R14m belongs to the National Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s investment arm Silver Vanity where Mosena is also a chief executive.
Nkosana Thobela, a former Gauteng Nafcoc Investment Trust trustee on Wednesday told Sowetan that he had opened the case in 2019 after suspecting that the R14m, which had been paid by the department of public works to rent the Nafcoc-owned Pan African Parliament property in Midrand, had not been properly accounted for.
Zakhumzi Construction is the company that was appointed in about 2013 to manage the Gallagher Estate property on behalf of Silver Vanity.
Thobela said the agreement between Silver Vanity and Zakhumzi Construction was that the company would receive 12% for managing the property. This meant that Zakhumzi Construction was supposed to retain 12% of the rental income and pay the remaining 88% to Silver Vanity Investment.
Thobela alleges that in 2018 Sakhumzi Construction received R14m from the department of public works in respect of outstanding rental payments of two months in 2015 and for rent escalation, among other things.
He said he started questioning the finances of Silver Vanity when he realised that Zakhumzi was allegedly paying Silver Vanity an amount that worked out to be less than the 88% which both companies had agreed on in the contract.
Thobela said when he started asking questions about the alleged missing funds, he was removed from his position.
“I opened the case in 2019 around June in my capacity as a trustee of Nafcoc Investment Trust in Gauteng at the Sandton police station and Morningside police station and the police only started effecting the arrests today,” said a jubilant Thobela.
