Limpopo court grants man nabbed with 107 ‘stolen’ TV sets R10K bail

A 44-year-old man nabbed with 107 suspected stolen television sets has been granted bail by a Limpopo court.
Abrar Jamel Hassen was arrested on Monday afternoon at about 2pm at Musina China mall.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “Police were on duty when they noticed a suspicious man carrying a TV. The suspect was approached and questioned and he failed to give reasonable answers. Upon preliminary investigations, more than 100 Samsung 32-inch (81cm) televisions were recovered at the storeroom.
“Police also found that the televisions were stolen during a hijacking incident that occurred in October 2022 in Vosloorus, Gauteng.”
The suspect was arrested and the television sets were confiscated. They are estimated to be worth R375,000.
Hassen was charged with possession of suspected stolen property and appeared in the Musina magistrate's court on Wednesday where he was granted bail of R10,000.
