×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Do you know this man?

By Khanyisile Ngcobo and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX - 12 July 2023 - 13:35
Screenshot from dashcam video of the man believed to have set a truck alight.
Screenshot from dashcam video of the man believed to have set a truck alight.
Image: Road Angels Traffic

A shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam shows a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie while on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo early on Wednesday morning.

The truck driver stops and speaks to the suspect before being forced out of the vehicle. The suspect enters the vehicle carrying a bag containing what appears to be an accelerant and a box of matches.

He drives for a short distance and then pours the liquid onto the mattress at the back of the cabin before setting it alight using a match. 

He jumps out of the cabin as the truck is engulfed in flames. 

The suspect's face was caught on camera.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said four trucks were torched at about 5.30am on the N2.

“Three trucks were seriously burnt, while one burnt in the cabin.

“One passenger sustained burn wounds on her feet. She was taken for medical help.”

More than 20 trucks across the country have been set alight over the past three days.

TimesLIVE

‘Economic sabotage’ — Ramaphosa slams truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has assigned a team to investigate the truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

Truck driver, assistant slightly injured after tanker catches fire on N1 in Free State

A truck driver and his assistant were left with minor injuries after a tanker carrying illuminating paraffin caught fire in the Free State on Tuesday ...
News
4 hours ago

Truckers deny hand in latest attacks but vows protests

While the truck driver’s forum says it has nothing to do with the latest attack on trucks on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass yesterday morning, it is ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.