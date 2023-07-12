Johannesburg Water has issued a list of places where residents in affected areas can get water supplies during the 58-hour water shutdown.
The planned outage started at 7pm on Tuesday and will end at 5am on Friday.
The purpose of the shutdown is to replace and upgrade old critical infrastructure and reduce unplanned infrastructure breakdowns.
Johannesburg Water said Rand Water will conduct planned work at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, Eikenhof booster pumping station, Zuikerbosch water treatment plant and Zwartkopjes system.
Pumping of water will be reduced in the Daleside, Zwartkopjes and Eikenhof booster stations.
Johannesburg Water has placed stationary water tankers in locations around the city, including Sandton, Randburg, Soweto, Langlaate, Roodepoort and Southdale.
Roaming water tankers will be provided in affected areas and alternative water supply will be arranged at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.
See below where you can collect water.
Joburg water shutdown update: Here's where you can get supplies
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Johannesburg Water said residents in higher lying areas will experience the outage for period as the network gradually recovers.
“Planned work starting from 7pm will result in reduced supply to the Rand Water Daleside booster station. Water supply will be reduced by 50% for eight hours. It is estimated once the work is completed, full recovery of water supply will take an additional 24 hours. Water supply at Zwartkopjes booster station will be reduced by 40% for 24 hours and by 24% at Eikenhof booster station for 58 hours,” it said.
Areas not affected by the shutdown include most Sandton areas. A part of Sandton supplied from the Dunkeld reservoir will be affected.
You can see some of the areas that will be affected (marked with a blue tap icon) on the map below.
