The justice and correctional services ministry successfully handed over former Mozambican politician Manuel Chang to the US on Wednesday.
Chang was surrendered to Federal Bureau of Investigation officials to go stand trial for corruption and fraud charges dating back to 2013. A US district court issued the justice and correctional services with a warrant to arrest the former Mozambican minister. Chang was detained at the OR Tambo International Airport on December 30 2018 by the South African police.
During his tenure as finance minister in Mozambique, Chang approved $2bn (about R39bn) loans from global financial institution Credit Suisse and Russia’s VTB Capital bank, saying Mozambique would invest in a tuna fishing fleet and patrol boats, in which many American citizens were defrauded after investing their monies in the stock market.
“The US and the Republic of Mozambique requested his extradition on various charges. After several hearings in 2019 by the magistrate’s court in Kempton Park and the 2019 and 2021 High Court of SA Gauteng Local Division, the Republic of Mozambique filed applications with the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court of SA,” the ministry said.
Chang’s luck ran out in May, when the Constitutional Court denied Mozambique’s appeal to have him extradited to the country.
“The Constitutional Court denied leave to appeal, citing a lack of reasonable prospects of success after reviewing an application for condonation and an application for leave to appeal.”
Former Mozambique minister Chang extradited to US
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem
