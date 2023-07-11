×

South Africa

Faulty meter costs City of Joburg more than R500k

Metro ordered to pay back customers for overbilling

11 July 2023 - 06:53

The City of Johannesburg has been ordered to reverse water charges amounting to more than R500,000 after overbilling owners of a property in the metro.

The overbilling came after the city installed a faulty meter for eight months at a property in Belle-Vue township...

