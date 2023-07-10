×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Body of missing KZN girl found

10 July 2023 - 12:50
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Minenhle Khumalo disappeared from her Shaka's Head home on the north coast on July 2 while her parents were dousing a fire that destroyed 16 shacks.
Minenhle Khumalo disappeared from her Shaka's Head home on the north coast on July 2 while her parents were dousing a fire that destroyed 16 shacks.  
Image: supplied

The body of a five-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl who went missing while her parents helped douse a fire at an informal settlement was found on Sunday. 

Minenhle Khumalo disappeared from her Shaka's Head home on the north coast on July 2 while her parents went to assist put out a fire which destroyed 16 shacks.  

Her mother told authorities they had left the child alone in the locked house but when they got back, a window was opened and their daughter gone.  

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on Monday the child’s decomposed body was recovered at the Shaka’s Head railway line on Sunday. 

“When she was recovered she had multiple injuries to the head and body. Reports indicate that the child was reported missing a week ago and an extensive search was undertaken for her by police and various roleplayers.” 

Ngcobo said Umhlali police were investigating the child’s murder. 

TimesLIVE

Family claims police ‘hinder’ its efforts to get missing son’s body

A family that has been trying to exhume the body of their son  is still struggling to get access to the body three years later.
News
8 hours ago

Body of missing Gqeberha woman found in stormwater drain

The body of missing Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman was recovered on Tuesday night, the same day her ex-husband appeared in court on a murder charge.
News
2 weeks ago

Missing Titanic sub hours from running out of oxygen

Air to a missing submersible with five people on board was expected to last just a few more hours if that on Thursday, the fifth day of a desperate ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...