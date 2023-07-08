×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former police constable convicted of extorting man accused of theft

08 July 2023 - 15:55
Police detective Jacob Mokone Mofokeng was convicted of extortion by the Johannesburg magistrate's Court on Friday. File photo.
Police detective Jacob Mokone Mofokeng was convicted of extortion by the Johannesburg magistrate's Court on Friday. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The conviction of a former police constable who extorted a “gratification fee” from a complainant has been welcomed by Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa. 

Jacob Mokone Mofokeng, 40, was found guilty of extortion by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday, about six years after his arrest.

Mofokeng was a detective at the Kliprivier SAPS in Johannesburg. He was investigating a case of theft against the complainant in 2017 and demanded money on several occasions, threatening to arrest the complainant if he did not pay.   

“A total of R17,500 was paid into the bank account of the police detective and the matter was later reported to the Hawks serious corruption investigation team based in Germiston,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase.

“A warrant for his arrest was issued after an investigation by the Hawks team. He was arrested, charged with corruption and extortion in 2017 and released on bail during his first court appearance.”

Mofokeng will be sentenced on July 25.

TimesLIVE

Cape cops tighten net on kidnappers as accused links three cases

Investigators have linked a seventh man to a syndicate involved in the 2021 kidnappings of two foreign nationals in Paarl and Cape Town.
News
3 months ago

Case of two officers arrested for kidnapping, extortion postponed

The case of two Dobsonville police officers who allegedly tried to extort money from a Springs resident has been postponed to March for them to ...
News
4 months ago

eThekwini inspector on fraud charge after being nabbed during sting

A forensic investigator employed by eThekwini municipality's integrity and investigations unit made a brief appearance in the Scottburgh magistrate’s ...
News
7 months ago

Randburg 'extortionists' behind bars for 'preying on motorists'

Five men who allegedly pretended to be patrollers affiliated to the PRS taxi association to extort money from motorists picking up hitchhikers in ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...