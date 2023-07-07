×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘I was confused, I didn’t understand why they died’

Man who lost three brothers left stunned by tragedy

By Koena Mashale - 07 July 2023 - 07:00

One after the other, half an hour apart, Fernando Chuire received calls from the Boksburg Hospital to say that his two brothers had died.

His third brother was declared dead on arrival at the facility after a gas leak at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, on the East Rand, on Wednesday night...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’