×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Metal object flies off truck and strikes taxi passenger on Durban highway

By TImesLIVE - 06 July 2023 - 13:32
Paramedics attended to a freak accident on a Durban highway when a man was hit by a flying piece of metal. File photo.
Paramedics attended to a freak accident on a Durban highway when a man was hit by a flying piece of metal. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A man in his 30s was treated by paramedics called to a freak accident on the M4 highway in Durban on Thursday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to a call at about 10am on the southern freeway. 

They found that a taxi travelling on the northbound carriageway had been struck by a metal object believed to have flown off a truck travelling in a southerly direction, piercing its windscreen.

“A male believed to be in his thirties sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.”

He was taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media