×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Free State man jailed for life for raping four-year-old on Christmas day

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 06 July 2023 - 12:43
The 49-year-old man lured the child to his room on Christmas Day with the promise of gifts. Stock photo.
The 49-year-old man lured the child to his room on Christmas Day with the promise of gifts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A 49-year-old man who raped a four-year-old girl on Christmas Day in 2019 was jailed for life by the Bloemfontein sexual offences court on Wednesday.

Zakhonze Dasheka lured the child to his room in Freedom Square.

“He told the complainant [minor] he bought her clothes for Christmas and she must come to his room to fit them. The complainant went to Dasheka’s room and that’s when he raped her,” said NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

The girl reported the crime to her grandmother and was taken to hospital. 

Shuping said Dasheka was arrested on the same day.

“Dasheka pleaded guilty and asked the court, through his lawyer, to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence because he saved court time by pleading guilty.

“However, the state prosecutor, advocate Ronell Botha, asked the court not to do this as Dasheka pleaded guilty because he was aware the state had overwhelming evidence against him,” Phaladi said.

In a victim impact statement, the grandmother said the girl now struggled to interact with people and no longer played with children.

Despite Dasheka's plea for leniency, magistrate Jan Greyvensteyn sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“Magistrate Greyvensteyn said the accused, though he was not a family member, was in a position of trust. The little girl trusted him but he betrayed her trust.

“He ordered that Dasheka's name be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders,” Shuping said. 

TimesLIVE

Court ends reign of terror of Blaauwbosch parolee who terrorised community

A KwaZulu-Natal parolee has been sent back to jail — this time with a life sentence after being convicted of attempted murder and rape.
News
1 week ago

Two life terms for man who raped teen cousin in KZN

A KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to two life terms for raping his teenage cousin in Mahlabathini in 2021.
News
1 month ago

Three life terms, 30-year jail sentence for Tsakane graveyard serial rapist

The Pretoria high court, sitting in Benoni, on Tuesday sentenced the man dubbed the Tsakane graveyard serial rapist to three life terms and 30 years' ...
News
1 month ago

Two men get life sentences for raping woman and assaulting her friend

Two North West men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an ex-girlfriend of one of the men and assaulting her friend.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media