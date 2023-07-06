A 49-year-old man who raped a four-year-old girl on Christmas Day in 2019 was jailed for life by the Bloemfontein sexual offences court on Wednesday.
Zakhonze Dasheka lured the child to his room in Freedom Square.
“He told the complainant [minor] he bought her clothes for Christmas and she must come to his room to fit them. The complainant went to Dasheka’s room and that’s when he raped her,” said NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
The girl reported the crime to her grandmother and was taken to hospital.
Shuping said Dasheka was arrested on the same day.
“Dasheka pleaded guilty and asked the court, through his lawyer, to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence because he saved court time by pleading guilty.
“However, the state prosecutor, advocate Ronell Botha, asked the court not to do this as Dasheka pleaded guilty because he was aware the state had overwhelming evidence against him,” Phaladi said.
Free State man jailed for life for raping four-year-old on Christmas day
Image: 123RF/albund
In a victim impact statement, the grandmother said the girl now struggled to interact with people and no longer played with children.
Despite Dasheka's plea for leniency, magistrate Jan Greyvensteyn sentenced him to life imprisonment.
“Magistrate Greyvensteyn said the accused, though he was not a family member, was in a position of trust. The little girl trusted him but he betrayed her trust.
“He ordered that Dasheka's name be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders,” Shuping said.
