South Africa

Cosatu march starts in Johannesburg

By Ihsaan Haffejee - 06 July 2023 - 11:40
Protesters gather outside Cosatu House in Johannesburg on July 6 2023.
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Workers represented by Cosatu have started gathering outside the union's offices in Braamfontein as they prepare for a protest march in Johannesburg.

Protesters were in good spirits as they sang and held placards outlining their demands, while police kept an eye on the growing crowd.

Norman Mampane, Cosatu's communication officer, said issued to be raised included the high interest rate, inflation, corruption and unemployment.

“This issue of youth unemployment is high on our agenda. We are also calling for the Zondo commission recommendations to be implemented so we can deal with corruption,” said Mampane.

