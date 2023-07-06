ANC's acting regional chair creates rift in party

There are tensions in the ANC in Ekurhuleni after the party laid into its acting regional chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi for calling for the party to reconsider its coalition arrangement with the EFF without consulting the committee.
Dlabathi, in a letter addressed to the party’s provincial leadership and dated June 26 2023, accused the EFF of being “consistent on their resolve to remove the ANC from power”.
“Gauteng is a target and as such, it is not politically prudent to sustain an arrangement that becomes a conduit for our direct opponent to advance their objective of ousting the ANC, under the pretext of a coalition,” wrote Dlabathi.
Though the EFF and ANC are coalition partners in Ekurhuleni, the relations have had cracks for some time.
In May, Dlabathi issued a veiled warning to the EFF, saying its MMCs should not undermine the functions of their colleagues and interfere with their portfolios.
He further called on Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana to firmly take charge of the executive work, including the conduct of members of the mayoral committee to prevent a situation where MMCs would be “loose cannons”.
Dlabathi had issued out the statement after the EFF Gauteng chair and Ekurhuleni’s finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga had told a media briefing that the city’s record showed there were 103 waste removal trucks, however, only 32 could be accounted for.
On Thursday, the party’s acting regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo accused Dlabathi of being engaged in attempts to “undermine the principles of collective leadership”.
“The ANC Ekurhuleni region is shocked to have learnt through social media of a letter supposedly written by the acting regional chair to the ANC secretary general on the issue of coalitions.
“The regional executive committee is dismayed by these unfortunate utterances, and takes these matters seriously, and is deeply concerned about the behaviour of certain members who act outside the collective wisdom of organisational structures, established principles and practices of the ANC,” said Mhlongo.
ANC's acting regional chair creates rift in party
Dlabathi in hot water after calling for coalition with EFF in Ekurhuleni council be reviewed
Image: Supplied
There are tensions in the ANC in Ekurhuleni after the party laid into its acting regional chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi for calling for the party to reconsider its coalition arrangement with the EFF without consulting the committee.
Dlabathi, in a letter addressed to the party’s provincial leadership and dated June 26 2023, accused the EFF of being “consistent on their resolve to remove the ANC from power”.
“Gauteng is a target and as such, it is not politically prudent to sustain an arrangement that becomes a conduit for our direct opponent to advance their objective of ousting the ANC, under the pretext of a coalition,” wrote Dlabathi.
Though the EFF and ANC are coalition partners in Ekurhuleni, the relations have had cracks for some time.
In May, Dlabathi issued a veiled warning to the EFF, saying its MMCs should not undermine the functions of their colleagues and interfere with their portfolios.
He further called on Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana to firmly take charge of the executive work, including the conduct of members of the mayoral committee to prevent a situation where MMCs would be “loose cannons”.
Dlabathi had issued out the statement after the EFF Gauteng chair and Ekurhuleni’s finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga had told a media briefing that the city’s record showed there were 103 waste removal trucks, however, only 32 could be accounted for.
On Thursday, the party’s acting regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo accused Dlabathi of being engaged in attempts to “undermine the principles of collective leadership”.
“The ANC Ekurhuleni region is shocked to have learnt through social media of a letter supposedly written by the acting regional chair to the ANC secretary general on the issue of coalitions.
“The regional executive committee is dismayed by these unfortunate utterances, and takes these matters seriously, and is deeply concerned about the behaviour of certain members who act outside the collective wisdom of organisational structures, established principles and practices of the ANC,” said Mhlongo.
ANC's bid to cut Ekurhuleni debts slammed
She said the party reaffirmed the supremacy of its constitution.
“It is unacceptable that at a time when the ANC faces relentless attacks from counterrevolutionary forces and thus needs all of its members to pull together in unison, some members within the leadership are introducing a culture of individualism that undermines the collective nature of the ANC and delays the stealth at which we yearn to renew, rebuild, and reposition this movement,” Mhlongo said.
“It is in the interest of the ANC and all its members to establish and sustain a culture of collectivism, discipline and unity as it hastily pursues radical socioeconomic transformation.
“It is thus palpable that each member of the ANC must act in accordance with the democratic decisions and processes of our beloved organisation and in a manner that maximises and demonstrates the highest discipline. As leaders and members, we all face the mammoth task of liberating our people from the remnants of apartheid and colonialism.”
Mhlongo said a leadership entrusted with safeguarding the value system of the ANC cannot be the first ones to grossly violate and trample on it by acting as individuals.
“We are all duty bound to subscribe, promote, and adhere to long-standing values and traditions of collectivism even when our personal feelings are to the contrary.
“Despite the actions of a few individuals who may have misused their privilege of leading the ANC in the region, we reaffirm that the ANC remains a shield and spear for many of our people... and as such we will vigorously guard against those who want to act as individuals in pursuit of objectives unbeknown to the leadership collective.
She said ANC members were bound by the decisions of the ANC particularly at higher structures.
“Any member who deviates from the principles of democratic centralism and collectivism is destined to plunge the movement into a state of an abyss.
Mhlongo added that the regional executive committee will on Friday convene a meeting where the issues now playing themselves in the public will be ventilated.
“The outcomes of this meeting will be made public in due course. We thus wish to call for calm and space to internally engage on the matters which have since come to our attention.”
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos