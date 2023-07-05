Ramathuba, who visited the hospital after the video went viral, said the provincial health department has launched an investigation into the matter.
She said the incident was regrettable.
“It is really uncalled for. We are ashamed of the video and about what happened. We met the nurse and listened to her side of the story, and reprimanded her.”
Ramathuba said she felt it was important for the mother and nurse to find common ground.
The pair were seen holding hands and explaining their sides of the story before the nurse apologised to the mother.
“The MEC is here to broker peace between the two parties. The parties have since reconciled,” said Ramathuba.
“She apologised to the stakeholders on behalf of the department for the unfortunate incident that happened between the nurse and the mother.
“The MEC assured them the visit is not in any way to undermine administrative and labour relations processes that are under way but to restore confidence between the clinic and the community.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba probing nurse for allegedly refusing to help a sick child
Image: Alaister Russell
