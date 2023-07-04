×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Body of grade 10 girl discovered on rugby field at Pretoria high school

04 July 2023 - 12:44
A female pupil's dead body was found on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
A female pupil's dead body was found on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A grade 10 pupil's body was discovered on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

According to the Gauteng department of education, the shocking discovery was made by the school’s security.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the body has been identified as that of a grade 10 girl pupil from the school.

Mabona said police are at the scene conducting their investigations.

“The learner’s family is also at the school and they will receive necessary support from our psychosocial support team,” he said.

MEC Matome Chiloane was startled by the discovery.

“What is unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the girl learner landed in the school, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school. We call upon the police to urgently apprehend the perpetrators. We also extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large,” he said.

Chiloane is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Internal inquiry for police who 'failed to assist' family of Soshanguve pupil

The Rietgat police station commander has launched an internal disciplinary process against officers who allegedly failed to provide a service to the ...
News
1 month ago

20-year-old pupil murdered during matric school camp

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was part of a group of pupils participating in camping ...
News
7 months ago

17-year-old matric pupil brutally raped and murdered in Soshanguve

Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane will on Monday visit the school and family of a 17-year-old grade 12 pupil, Palesa Malatji from Ntsako Secondary School ...
News
1 month ago

Shock as two KZN matric pupils die in separate incidents

Two KwaZulu-Natal matric candidates have lost their lives – one was allegedly murdered by a Grade 10 pupil and the other is believed to have ended ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media