A grade 10 pupil's body was discovered on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.
According to the Gauteng department of education, the shocking discovery was made by the school’s security.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the body has been identified as that of a grade 10 girl pupil from the school.
Mabona said police are at the scene conducting their investigations.
“The learner’s family is also at the school and they will receive necessary support from our psychosocial support team,” he said.
MEC Matome Chiloane was startled by the discovery.
“What is unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the girl learner landed in the school, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school. We call upon the police to urgently apprehend the perpetrators. We also extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large,” he said.
Chiloane is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Body of grade 10 girl discovered on rugby field at Pretoria high school
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
