Yizo Yizo producer and filmmaker Teboho Mahlatsi dies

TV producer and drama series Yizo Yizo writer Tehogo Moseleng Mahlatsi has died, his family said in a statement on Monday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer,” the statement read.
The Mahlatsi family have also asked for privacy during these trying times to mourn their loved one.
“In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss.”
Mahlatsi is known for producing Yizo Yizo which aired from 1999 to 2004.
The production is currently streaming on Netflix.
He was the director of The Bomb Shelter Film Company and has written, produced and directed many projects, including the documentary Ghetto Diaries.
His other projects include Portrait of a Young Man Drowning, Zone 14, Gaz’ Lam’ and For Love and Broken Bones.
The family said more details will be communicated in due course.
