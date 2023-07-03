A man police believe can be linked to a string of hijackings, business robberies and theft in the North West province over an 11-year period will finally have his day in court following his arrest recently.
Alfred Boqo, 39, is set to make three court appearances this week in connection with three separate hijacking cases.
This is after he was arrested on June 21 by the Bojanala trio task team in Lefaragatlhe village just outside Rustenburg and linked to three hijackings, three business robberies, three illegal possession of firearms, two illegal possession of ammunition, one possession of explosives and one theft, which were allegedly committed between 2012 and 2023.
North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani explained his court cases.
"Subsequent to the arrest, Boqo appeared in the Bafokeng magistrate's court on June 21 for theft of police uniform and liquor. He is expected to reappear at the same court on Monday for bail application. The crimes were allegedly committed on June 20 in Tlhabane.
"Additionally, Boqo will appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Tuesday after being positively linked with car hijacking that happened September 2017, in Mooinooi. He is also expected to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on July 7 for formal [bail] application in a car hijacking case. That’s after he allegedly hijacked a Mercedes Benz from its owner earlier this month in Sun City."
NW man accused of string of crimes over 11 years to have day in court
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
A man police believe can be linked to a string of hijackings, business robberies and theft in the North West province over an 11-year period will finally have his day in court following his arrest recently.
Alfred Boqo, 39, is set to make three court appearances this week in connection with three separate hijacking cases.
This is after he was arrested on June 21 by the Bojanala trio task team in Lefaragatlhe village just outside Rustenburg and linked to three hijackings, three business robberies, three illegal possession of firearms, two illegal possession of ammunition, one possession of explosives and one theft, which were allegedly committed between 2012 and 2023.
North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani explained his court cases.
"Subsequent to the arrest, Boqo appeared in the Bafokeng magistrate's court on June 21 for theft of police uniform and liquor. He is expected to reappear at the same court on Monday for bail application. The crimes were allegedly committed on June 20 in Tlhabane.
"Additionally, Boqo will appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Tuesday after being positively linked with car hijacking that happened September 2017, in Mooinooi. He is also expected to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on July 7 for formal [bail] application in a car hijacking case. That’s after he allegedly hijacked a Mercedes Benz from its owner earlier this month in Sun City."
'Cop killer' shot dead during standoff with police in Brits
In three weeks, Boqo is expected to appear in the Bafokeng magistrate's court in connection with a truck hijacking that he allegedly committed back in 2016 in Phokeng.
He will then appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on August 30 for possession of explosives and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
"This is after he was allegedly found in possession of a rifle, revolver, and explosives at his residence in Rustenburg back in 2015. Boqo is further scheduled to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on August 23, 24, and 25 for trial on three counts of business robbery.
"The accused allegedly robbed post offices in Mogwase and Phokeng back in 2012. He will also be facing additional charges of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition," police said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos