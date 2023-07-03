×

South Africa

Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband'

03 July 2023 - 10:27
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An elderly KZN woman was allegedly shot by her husband during a domestic dispute on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

What is believed to have been a domestic dispute between an elderly couple ended in the husband allegedly shooting his wife at their home in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area.

“On arrival of paramedics it was established that a 73-year-old female and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute when the husband pulled out his firearm and shot her. 

“The woman sustained a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.”

IPSS Medical Rescue said a private security company, K9 Security Services, helped make the scene safe for the paramedics to conduct their work.

Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the woman before she was transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

 

