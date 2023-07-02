They were elected unopposed after their contenders all declined nominations, including Aphiwe Mkhangelwa who was expected to contest Malatji for the coveted president position.
Collen Malatji elected ANC Youth League president
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Collen Malatji will have to vacate his position as an MP after being elected president of the ANC Youth League on Saturday night.
Malatji and his ‘Economic Freedom or Death’ slate were elected unopposed at the league’s 26th national conference taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre this weekend.
A president of the youth league serves as full-time member meaning Malatji will cease to be an MP.
He will be deputised by Phumzile Mgcina, while Mntuwoxolo Ngudle was elected secretary-general with Tsakani Shiviti and Olga Seate as first and second deputy secretary- generals. Zwelo Masilela will be in charge of the league’s purse as treasurer-general.
They were elected unopposed after their contenders all declined nominations, including Aphiwe Mkhangelwa who was expected to contest Malatji for the coveted president position.
This was after the other grouping, along with some national youth task team members, felt the conference was not properly constituted and that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and NEC member and head of organising Mduduzi Manana were hell-bent on ensuring Malatji and his cohort emerge victorious.
Mbalula has since denied all allegations saying he had no preference in the leadership race.
Malatji is on Sunday expected to make his maiden speech as president and outline his plans for the structure that has been without elected leadership for almost five years.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday afternoon.
