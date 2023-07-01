×

South Africa

Post Office tellers ‘stole R4.1m’ from social grant payments in Eastern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 01 July 2023 - 11:02
Two former Post Office tellers allegedly diverted Sassa funds into their own accounts. File photo.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

Two former tellers at the South African Post Office (Sapo) in Butterworth have been arrested for alleged fraud involving R4.1m in South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds.

The case was investigated by the Hawks in a joint operation with Sapo and the National Prosecuting Authority. The two were arrested on Thursday.

“Both suspects were responsible for making Sassa payments at a cash pay point,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

“Between September 2020 and April 2022, they allegedly colluded in common purpose to unlawfully and intentionally flout social grant payment procedure and diverted the transactions into their pockets.” 

Eastern Cape head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for “rooting out those allegedly stealing from the poor”.

TimesLIVE

