Glenn Agliotti, who stood trial for Brett Kebble's 2005 murder, has died.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE on Saturday that an inquest docket has been opened at Douglasdale police station, after the death of Agliotti.
“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. He died in hospital in Johannesburg last night after he fell ill,” he said.
He wouldn’t give more details about his death.
“For more information you can check with the family,” Masondo said.
Glenn Agliotti dies in Joburg hospital
Image: THE TIMES/LEBOHANG MASHILOANE
