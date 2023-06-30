×

South Africa

Two women and a man found strangled to death in Bloemfontein, manhunt ensues

30 June 2023 - 10:28
Police in Bloemfontein are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where the bodies of three people were found in a house.
Image: tinnakornlek/ 123rf.com

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the three bodies found in a house after the victims were allegedly tied up and strangled to death. 

Free State police on Thursday responded to a crime scene where the bodies of a man and two women were found.

"The bodies of Christo, 36, and Janine Theron, 35, as well as Betsie Kruger, 65, were found inside the house in Van Heerden Street, Weilgehof, in Bloemfontein," said police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle.

"It is unknown how many perpetrators were involved. The suspect(s) took an undisclosed amount of cash, a laptop and personal items," Earle added.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Captain Sebata Moseme on 082 526 2713 or Captain David Ramasoala on 082 468 1624.

Alternatively, one can contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated through the MySAPS App. Information received will be treated as confidential.

