At least 26 first-year students who matriculated from the class of 2022 have been selected for the National Science and Technology Forum Brilliants Programme (NSTF) for this year.
The programme usually recognises 18 first-year students studying in the science, medicine and engineering fields who have scored about 80% in science and maths in their final matric exams. The students are also recognised for their choices of further studies for STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) qualifications.
According to NSTF executive director, Jansie Neihaus, the programme is about highlighting students with high achievements.
Selected students get to meet with some of the SA's top scientists, visit scientific sites in the country, get career guidance and possibilities of getting bursaries.
“This year we are applauding 26 first-year students and the reason why it’s 26 and not 18, is because of most these students were tied [in the final marks]. For example, in Gauteng there were four students who got 100% on mathematics as a final year mark,” said Neihaus.
“And you don’t really see this every day, these kids are often overlooked because they don’t get seven distinctions but it’s hard to achieve 100% for mathematics or science and many people don’t understand that. That is what this programme really is, giving recognition to these brilliant kids,” she said.
"The experience is that these students also get a better sense of which career path they want to follow and the small trips that they [take] through the programme is not only fun but also educating because not everyone gets to experience Sansa [SA National Space Agency]," said Neihaus.
Voninga Kwetsimani from Mpumalanga, Rachel Meiring from Western Cape and Gwiba Nonkenge from the Eastern Cape, all 18 years old, were part of the new recruits and are all doing their first year at University of Cape Town.
Future looks brighter for science high achievers
Selected varsity students overjoyed to join brilliants programme
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Kwetsimani said he was overjoyed to be in the programme and still remembers the day he received the call to join the programme.
“I was at a study session when I got the call. I just couldn’t believe it. This is one of the largest programmes in the country and I was chosen. My parents couldn’t believe it when I told them. They were so proud of me,” said Kwetsimani.
He said that the programme was just a driving force that would propel him even further in his studies.
“This type of opportunity is rare and it has unleashed a world of opportunities that I can’t even explain. It’s a driving force that will push me to grow in my career and life", Kwetsimani said.
Meiring aspires to specialise in neurosurgery and said the programme had taken her a step closer to that dream.
“My mother, who initially received the call from NSTF, called me and told me about the programme and we were both confused. But then they [NSTF] emailed the school and I was copied in that email and the programme was explained to me,” said Meiring.
Nonkenge, who is from Lusikisiki, said his selection had proven that one didn't have to come from a big city to achieve a lot in life.
“The pressure from high school, especially matric, was very hard especially when everyone was counting on you and knew your potential. Whenever I would come home and talk to my parents they would encourage and help me. For me to get selected for this programme is really amazing,” said Nonkenge.
