Challenges facing young people living with diabetes

According to Unicef SA, many young people in the country are obese or overweight. This puts them at a high risk of developing noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular illnesses.
Unicef has introduced the My Body, My Health: My Wealth campaign to help the youth improve their physical inactivity.
June being the youth month in SA we change our focus to look on young people who are navigating living with diabetes.
The most common form of diabetes in youth is type 1 and its sometimes called juvenile diabetes – a chronic condition in which the body produces little or no insulin. Many get it early while others are diagnosed in their teen years.
Living with diabetes can have a significant impact on every aspect of a young person’s life. The youth need to learn a unique care to manage the disease. As a young person you need to be disciplined and get used to avoiding sugary foods and drinks. You have to get used to testing your blood sugar everyday and be comfortable with injecting insulin.
One of the challenges facing young people with type 1 diabetes is that during transition to adulthood, some find it difficult to maintain a balance between the demands of managing the disease and living their lives. Some suffer fatigue due to encountering problems at university or place of work.
Onthatile Matabane, a 20-year-old LLB degree student at the university of Pretoria, was diagnosed with type 1 in 2016 when she was just 13. Matabane said her lifestyle drastically changed because she had to adjust most things that formed part of her daily routine.
“I was traumatised when the doctor told me that I will have to take injections on daily basis to survive. I have never been so scared in my life because I was still young and unfamiliar with diabetes. My teen lifestyle changed in just a day,” said Matabane
She added that she had to learn to test her blood sugar levels and inject herself before meals. Matabane conceded it was also difficult to adjust to the effects of having high or low blood sugar levels.
Another young person living with the injection-dependent type 1 diabetes is 24-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Pols from East London in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied
She was diagnosed at a tender age of four and has lived 20 years with the disease. She only knows life with diabetes.
“It was easy during my childhood and teenage years because my parents took care of me. They checked my sugar levels, they controlled my diet and injected me. I will say now that I am older it is a very hard disease to control because I have to do all the work myself,” said Pols.
There are challenges facing young people living with diabetes. They feel different to other youth because they can’t eat what their friends enjoy. They can only do a few sport activities. They are also faced with the fear of needles and feel overwhelmed by taking multiple injections on a daily basis.
They also feel neglected by some family members and friends who don’t have a proper understanding of the condition.
“My advice to fellow young people who have been diagnosed is that first thing you need to do is to accept that you have the disease and it will be part of you. Secondly, accept that you are now a different person and your life needs to change. Do thorough research and read a lot about diabetes. Set up a realistic routine and diet for yourself.
“Very importantly, be part of a diabetes group in your area or create one on social media so that you have people who can relate and help you on this journey, it’s harder to do it alone. Do things at your own pace, and make things convenient for yourself. Make your new life with diabetes fun,” said Matabane.
According to Unicef SA, many young people in the country are obese or overweight. This puts them at a high risk of developing noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular illnesses.
Unicef has introduced the My Body, My Health: My Wealth campaign to help the youth improve their physical inactivity.
• Molemane is a diabetes activist and also a journalist at KayaFM
