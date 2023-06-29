Small businesses feel the pinch as Diepsloot rage intensifies

Business owners in troubled Diepsloot have had to get by with little earnings this week as violent protests engulfed the township in northern Johannesburg.
Blocking of roads, closing of businesses and destroying of stalls belonging to street vendors had become common this week as the community took to the streets to protest over high crime volumes in the area.
On Thursday, Brandon Nyoni, a father of two, looked despondent with his arms folded, after being told to close his stall or risk it being burned by the protesters. Nyoni sells food on Ingonyama Street and said although he agreed with the protests he believed the closing of businesses was not necessary.
"I have two children and I can't afford not to work, it's no work no pay here. We have lost a lot of money since last week. Even yesterday we didn't work. This business makes about R6,000 a day. This is our kitchen, we cook and sell here and also deliver food to our different stalls around the township. There are 20 of us here, can you imagine how many more people are affected," said Nyoni.
Phidisho Mangwale, 23, who sells salt bags in Extension 5, says he has been deeply affected by the protest because he cannot make enough money to send home.
“The strike affects us because we have to buy food, we are heading to month end and we have to send money home and I pay rent where I stay. I also pay rent for my stock. My landlord won’t care that I didn’t work because of the strike, he only cares about his rent,” Mangwale said
Another resident who did not want to be named because she is actively involved in the protest, said although she is putting her job on the line, the protest was more important.
“I have been given a warning at work because I didn’t go to work for two days but I don't care because my life comes first. If I lose that job I will look for another job. We are not safe in Diepsloot, we are being killed everyday. There’s is nothing we can do except to stand up for ourselves and go to the streets.
Three people were arrested for public violence on Thursday, including Lefa Nkala and Loyiso Toyiya, who have been leading the Diepsloot protests. Police fired rubber bullets and stunt grenade to disperse the crowd.
Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police had an obligation to protect everyone, including those who were not part of the protest such as business people and their properties.
“We decided to do something to stop this. We tried to find out who are the responsible people for this violent protest, it is then that we arrested the three people.
"They are facing a charge of public violence. We had to mobilise more police officers because we saw that the protest was getting out of hand," said Masondo.
Small businesses feel the pinch as Diepsloot rage intensifies
It’s month end, I must pay rent and send money home – vendor
